PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Accidental blast at Nowgam police station occurred during collection of samples of explosives for forensic and chemical analysis: JK DGP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
8 personnel injured in accidental blast in Nowgam police station while taking samples of explosive material seized in Faridabad: Officials.
Four killed in accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Kashmir while taking samples of explosive material seized in Faridabad: Officials.