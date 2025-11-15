Two labourers killed and three others injured in soil collapse at construction site in Byculla area of Mumbai: officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Two labourers killed and three others injured in soil collapse at construction site in Byculla area of Mumbai: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mysterious Blackbuck Deaths Alarming Karnataka Zoo
5 of family killed, 5 others suffer serious burn injuries after fire breaks out in their house in Bihar's Muzaffarpur: Officials.
Mysterious Blackbuck Deaths Shock Belagavi Zoo
Sports Buzz: Comebacks, Injuries, and Strategic Shifts
Bombay High Court Condemns Government's Lethargy Over Malnutrition Deaths in Maharashtra