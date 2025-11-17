SC defers by six weeks hearing on Sahara firm's plea seeking nod to sell properties to Adani Group.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
SC defers by six weeks hearing on Sahara firm's plea seeking nod to sell properties to Adani Group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cracking Down on Illegal Narco Real Estate: Udhampur's Bold Stand
Abhee Ventures: Pioneering New Horizons in Bengaluru Real Estate
Abhee Ventures: Pioneering New Heights in Real Estate Growth
Real Estate Scandal: Arrest of Former Jaypee Infratech Chairman Manoj Gaur
Real Estate and the Climate Conundrum: India's $1 Trillion Uplift