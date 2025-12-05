Left Menu

IFC Invests $40M in Peru’s First REIT to Boost Green Real Estate and Jobs

This investment marks IFC’s first entry into Peru’s REIT market, signaling strong international confidence in the country’s capital markets and its potential for sustainable infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:47 IST
In addition to financing, IFC will provide specialized advisory support through its Greening Real Estate Investment Portfolios (GRIP) program. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Peru

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced an investment of up to US$40 million to support the expansion of Fibra Prime, Peru’s first and largest Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). Structured as a Fideicomiso de Titulización para Inversión en Renta de Bienes Raíces (FIBRA), Fibra Prime represents a transformative model for formalizing and modernizing the country’s real estate sector.

Strengthening Peru’s Real Estate Market Through Innovation

Fibra Prime enables investors to participate in a diversified real estate portfolio that generates stable, recurring income through long-term leases. The REIT structure helps deepen market liquidity, broaden investment access for individuals and institutions, and enhance transparency within Peru’s property sector.

IFC’s financing will allow Fibra Prime to implement its 2025–2026 expansion strategy, which includes:

  • Acquiring high-quality Class A office buildings

  • Converting and modernizing industrial warehouse spaces

  • Refinancing existing liabilities to improve financial efficiency

  • Upgrading properties to achieve sustainability certifications such as EDGE, a green building standard developed by IFC

These improvements aim to boost the competitiveness, environmental performance, and resilience of Peru’s commercial infrastructure.

Advancing Green Building and Decarbonization in Peru

In addition to financing, IFC will provide specialized advisory support through its Greening Real Estate Investment Portfolios (GRIP) program. This assistance will help Fibra Prime:

  • Develop a comprehensive decarbonization strategy

  • Reduce energy and water consumption across its portfolio

  • Position itself as a leading green real estate actor in Peru

  • Align with global environmental and climate standards

This effort contributes to Peru’s broader goals of reducing emissions from the construction and property sectors, which account for a substantial share of energy use and CO₂ output.

Supporting Job Creation and Sustainable Growth

IFC Country Manager for Peru and Ecuador, Matilde Bordón, highlighted the investment’s broader development impact: “This investment strengthens Peru’s capital markets and promotes sustainable construction and formal job creation, contributing to more inclusive and resilient growth.”

Other direct benefits include:

  • Expanding formal employment opportunities across multiple sectors

  • Improving business infrastructure, especially for SMEs

  • Encouraging future commercial real estate investment through demonstration effects

  • Mobilizing private capital toward sustainable, long-term assets

Ignacio Mariátegui, General Manager of Administradora Prime, expressed enthusiasm: “This partnership will allow us to deliver higher-quality infrastructure, reduce our carbon footprint, and create formal job opportunities nationwide.”

Aligned With Global and National Development Goals

The investment supports major World Bank Group strategies, including:

  • Country Partnership Framework for Peru (2023–2027)

  • Climate Action Plan (2021–2025)

  • Gender Strategy (2024–2030)

These frameworks emphasize sustainable infrastructure, climate resilience, private-sector growth, and inclusive job creation. Fibra Prime’s expansion advances all four pillars by modernizing buildings, reducing emissions, fostering innovation, and increasing employment opportunities—especially in growing urban centers.

A Milestone for Peru’s Capital Markets

Through this transaction, IFC helps:

  • Deepen capital markets and improve liquidity

  • Democratize access to real estate investment

  • Channel private capital into productive commercial infrastructure

  • Enhance transparency and governance standards across the sector

Together, these effects set a new benchmark for real estate investment in Peru and strengthen the country’s long-term economic resilience.

