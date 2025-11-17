Bangladesh's special tribunal sentences ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun to five years of imprisonment for crimes against humanity.
PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
