India's gold imports in October jump to USD 14.72 bn against USD 4.92 bn in same month last year: Commerce Secretary.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:47 IST
India's gold imports in October jump to USD 14.72 bn against USD 4.92 bn in same month last year: Commerce Secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines Flood-Control Corruption Scandal Unveiled: A Nation Demands Accountability
Accountability Demanded Amid Nowgam Police Station Blast Investigation
Narmada Agrobase Reports Revenue Surge Amidst Rising Demand
Tripura CM Saha Rejects CBI Probe Demand in Escuf Seizure Case
Japan's Economy Faces First Contraction in Six Quarters Amid Trade Challenges