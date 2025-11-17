Left Menu

EC orders 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:30 IST
EC orders 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam.
  • Country:
  • India

EC orders 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remembering Paige Greco: A Champion on and off the Track

Remembering Paige Greco: A Champion on and off the Track

 Australia
2
Legrand India Celebrated as a Top Workplace for Women Empowerment

Legrand India Celebrated as a Top Workplace for Women Empowerment

 India
3
Puravankara and IKEA Join Forces at Purva Zentech Park

Puravankara and IKEA Join Forces at Purva Zentech Park

 Global
4
Bharti Airtel Bridges Connectivity Gap in Remote Ladakh Villages

Bharti Airtel Bridges Connectivity Gap in Remote Ladakh Villages

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025