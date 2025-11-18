Acting chief of FEMA David Richardson departs his job just 6 months in, officials say, reports AP.
PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 18-11-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:53 IST
Acting chief of FEMA David Richardson departs his job just 6 months in, officials say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leadership Turmoil at FEMA: Another Shake-up at the Helm
FEMA Leadership Shakeup Amidst Trump's Downsizing Plans
FEMA Leadership Crisis as Acting Chief Resigns Amidst Hurricane Season
FEMA Head Resignation Sparks Discussion Amidst Storm Season
Valencia Floods: Leadership Under Fire as Crisis Unfolds