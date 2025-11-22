Proposed setting up of G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership whereby data can be made more accessible for countries of Global South: PM Modi.
PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:29 IST
Proposed setting up of G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership whereby data can be made more accessible for countries of Global South: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa Champions Global South at G20 Summit
Prime Minister Modi Strengthens India-South Africa Relations at G-20 Summit
Hyundai Motor India Limited and Times Network Lead National Dialogue on Technology and Accessibility at Samarth India Conclave and Expo 2025
India to highlight important matters relevant from Global South perspectives at G20: MEA official
"Issues of importance to Global South are centre of discussion": MEA on 20th G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg