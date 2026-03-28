‘Northeast is India’s Gateway to Global South’: Scindia Highlights Youth Power, Unveils Vision at NEtym 2026

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday underscored the Northeast’s rising strategic and cultural significance, describing it as India’s “Ashtalakshmi” and a vital bridge to Southeast Asia and the Global South.

Addressing the 15th edition of NEtym 2026, the annual cultural festival of the Northeast Cell at Hindu College, University of Delhi, the Minister highlighted the region’s immense potential driven by its youth, cultural richness, and improving connectivity.

Northeast: Talent Hub with Strategic Importance

Calling the Northeast a region of exceptional human capital, Scindia pointed out its high literacy rate of nearly 93%, among the highest in the country.

“The youth of the Northeast must lead India’s growth story across sectors,” he said, adding that the region is not only culturally vibrant but also strategically positioned to drive economic and global engagement.

He emphasised that the eight Northeastern states can serve as a natural gateway connecting India with Southeast Asia and emerging global markets, strengthening trade, culture, and diplomacy.

Personal Connect and Cultural Legacy

Reflecting on his personal association with the region, the Minister spoke about his frequent visits to all eight Northeastern states, describing them as a source of inspiration.

He lauded the region’s cultural depth, calling traditional performances “mantramugdh,” where every movement reflects generations of heritage. Paying tribute to icons like Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, he said the Northeast remains a repository of unparalleled artistic richness.

Key Initiatives Driving Youth Empowerment

Highlighting the government’s focused efforts to empower youth in the region, Scindia outlined several flagship initiatives:

NE SPARKS Programme

Implemented with ISRO

Provides exposure to space science and advanced technology

Covers 800 students annually (100 from each Northeastern state)

8 batches completed so far

Ashtalakshmi Darshan Programme

Promotes cultural exchange and national integration

Covers 1,280 students across 32 batches

Target to scale up to 8,000 students by 2030

Advancing NER Portal (Launching April 2026)

A major digital initiative aimed at bridging skills and employment gaps:

Access to 1,000+ job opportunities

Information on 300+ career pathways

Details of 200+ entrance exams

Over 3,000 courses within the Northeast

Linkages with 800+ national institutions

The portal will be integrated with the National Career Service, creating a comprehensive platform for youth employment and career planning.

From Intent to Implementation

Scindia noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government’s approach towards the Northeast has shifted from policy intent to on-ground implementation, ensuring that development is driven by access, inclusion, and opportunity.

He stressed that the narrative around the Northeast must evolve—from what it historically was to what it is becoming, powered by its young population.

NEtym: Beyond a Cultural Festival

Describing NEtym as more than just a cultural event, the Minister called it a powerful expression of identity, aspiration, and integration, reflecting the role of youth in shaping India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, artists, and faculty, celebrating the diverse traditions and future aspirations of the Northeast.