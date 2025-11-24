Trump, Xi spoke on phone Monday to discuss trade, Taiwan and Ukraine, US and Chinese officials say, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:11 IST
Trump, Xi spoke on phone Monday to discuss trade, Taiwan and Ukraine, US and Chinese officials say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Xi
- Jinping
- trade
- Taiwan
- Ukraine
- US-China
- phone call
- international relations
- geopolitics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump Touts Ties with China Amid Taiwan Tensions
U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks: Navigating a Delicate Path
U.S. and Ukraine Refine Peace Proposal Amid European Concerns
United States and Ukraine Edge Closer to Ending Conflict
Trump Administration to Unveil Farmer Aid Amidst US-China Trade Talks