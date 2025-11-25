Left Menu

PM Narendra Modi hoists saffron flag atop Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking formal completion of its construction.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:55 IST
PM Narendra Modi hoists saffron flag atop Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking formal completion of its construction.
  • Country:
  • India

PM Narendra Modi hoists saffron flag atop Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking formal completion of its construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

 Global
3
NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

 Global
4
BLO Removed After Public Indecency Incident in Kerala

BLO Removed After Public Indecency Incident in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025