Left Menu

Aravalli Crisis: Real Estate Threatens India's Historic Ecosystem

The Congress accuses the government of facilitating real estate and mining activities that could further devastate the Aravalli ecosystem. Jairam Ramesh highlights the conflict with the Forest Survey of India's recommendations. The Supreme Court is set to evaluate directives concerning this environmental challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:24 IST
Aravalli Crisis: Real Estate Threatens India's Historic Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised serious concerns over the environmental impact of real estate and mining activities sanctioned by the double-engine government, predicting further degradation of the Aravalli ecosystem.

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh asserted that this move conflicts with the Forest Survey of India's guidelines. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is reviewing new directives related to these activities.

Accusations from the opposition suggest that redefining the Aravallis will leave over 90% of it unprotected, threatening the terrain with mining and development projects. The government has since moved to halt new mining leases as the Supreme Court decides on future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

 India
3
Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

 India
4
India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025