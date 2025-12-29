Aravalli Crisis: Real Estate Threatens India's Historic Ecosystem
The Congress accuses the government of facilitating real estate and mining activities that could further devastate the Aravalli ecosystem. Jairam Ramesh highlights the conflict with the Forest Survey of India's recommendations. The Supreme Court is set to evaluate directives concerning this environmental challenge.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has raised serious concerns over the environmental impact of real estate and mining activities sanctioned by the double-engine government, predicting further degradation of the Aravalli ecosystem.
Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh asserted that this move conflicts with the Forest Survey of India's guidelines. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is reviewing new directives related to these activities.
Accusations from the opposition suggest that redefining the Aravallis will leave over 90% of it unprotected, threatening the terrain with mining and development projects. The government has since moved to halt new mining leases as the Supreme Court decides on future actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Controversial Decisions: Bias Allegations Arise in Unnao Rape Case
Supreme Court Acts to Preserve Aravalli Hills Amid Definition Dispute
Supreme Court to Hear Key Appeal in Unnao Rape Case Saga
Unnao Rape Survivor's Family Challenges CBI Amid Supreme Court Appeal
Supreme Court's Transformative Year: Verdicts, Scandals, and Judicial Reforms