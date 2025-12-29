Aravalli Crisis: Real Estate Threatens India's Historic Ecosystem

The Congress party has raised serious concerns over the environmental impact of real estate and mining activities sanctioned by the double-engine government, predicting further degradation of the Aravalli ecosystem.

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh asserted that this move conflicts with the Forest Survey of India's guidelines. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is reviewing new directives related to these activities.

Accusations from the opposition suggest that redefining the Aravallis will leave over 90% of it unprotected, threatening the terrain with mining and development projects. The government has since moved to halt new mining leases as the Supreme Court decides on future actions.

