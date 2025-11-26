Union Cabinet approves expansion of Pune Metro at a cost of Rs 9,858 crore: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
