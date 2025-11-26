Cabinet nod for doubling of Dwarka-Kanalus railway line (Gujarat) and Karjat-Badlapur 3rd-4th railway line (Maharashtra): Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:15 IST
