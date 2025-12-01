Negativity may have some utility in politics, but ultimately nation building requires a positive mindset: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 10:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Negativity may have some utility in politics, but ultimately nation building requires a positive mindset: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Urges Opposition to Prioritize Progress Over Politics in Parliament
The Politics of Waste: How Federal Policies are Causing Massive Food Loss in the US
Winter session not a ritual; it will fuel efforts to take India towards development: PM Modi ahead of Parliament session.
Youth Power and Innovation Propel India's Development
Establish mechanisms for regular monitoring of banned outfits, ensure holistic development of areas freed from Naxals: PM to DGPs.