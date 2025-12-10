BJP has lost more elections than it has won, but we never questioned Election Commission: Amit Shah in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:48 IST
Want to ask three questions which will make it clear that BJP is directing, using EC to damage India's democracy: Rahul Gandhi in LS.