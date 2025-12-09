Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Critique: 'Vote Chori' and Democracy at Stake

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack against the BJP and the Election Commission, labeling alleged vote theft as a grave anti-national act. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he accused the BJP of colluding with the commission to undermine India's democracy and people's voice.

Gandhi called for critical electoral reforms, suggesting the provision of machine-readable voter lists, access to EVMs, and scrutiny of election laws. He highlighted concerns over laws that allow the destruction of CCTV footage and immunity granted to election commissioners, questioning their motivations.

In a pointed critique, Gandhi raised the removal of the Chief Justice from the selection panel for appointing election commissioners, emphasizing transparency. He claimed that India's democratic framework is being compromised by those in power and urged for legislative changes to safeguard electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)