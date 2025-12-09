Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Critique: 'Vote Chori' and Democracy at Stake
Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique against the BJP and Election Commission, accusing them of undermining India's democracy. In a Lok Sabha debate, he called for electoral reforms, criticizing changes in election laws and the removal of the Chief Justice from the election commissioner's selection panel.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack against the BJP and the Election Commission, labeling alleged vote theft as a grave anti-national act. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he accused the BJP of colluding with the commission to undermine India's democracy and people's voice.
Gandhi called for critical electoral reforms, suggesting the provision of machine-readable voter lists, access to EVMs, and scrutiny of election laws. He highlighted concerns over laws that allow the destruction of CCTV footage and immunity granted to election commissioners, questioning their motivations.
In a pointed critique, Gandhi raised the removal of the Chief Justice from the selection panel for appointing election commissioners, emphasizing transparency. He claimed that India's democratic framework is being compromised by those in power and urged for legislative changes to safeguard electoral integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission's Crackdown on Data Upload Delays in Kolkata
Debate Stirs in Lok Sabha Over Electoral Reforms and Truth in Politics
For reform, give machine readable voter list to all parties month before polls; take back law allowing CCTV footage destruction: Rahul Gandhi.
Why was CJI removed from selection panel for appointing election commissioners, asks Rahul Gandhi.
Why PM, HM gave gift of immunity to election commissioners by changing law; why was law on CCTV footage changed, asks Rahul Gandhi.