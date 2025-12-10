Maria Corina Machado: A Beacon of Democracy and Freedom
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado highlights the indispensable role of democracy in maintaining global peace. Barred from receiving her award in Oslo due to a travel ban, the Venezuelan opposition leader stresses the importance of fighting for freedom, reflecting on Venezuela's struggle for democratic integrity.
Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Venezuelan opposition figure, emphasized the critical need for democracies to fight for freedom for their survival. Addressing a ceremony via her daughter, she underscored the prize's global significance.
Machado, unable to attend the Oslo event due to travel restrictions, emphasized in her prepared remarks the global importance of Venezuela's quest for democracy. She highlighted that true freedom extends beyond national borders.
The Venezuelan leader, who has faced political obstacles and gone into hiding, linked the country's current challenges to the erosion of democratic institutions under the Chavez regime. Her continued advocacy aligns with hawkish U.S. interests, despite criticisms of related military actions.
