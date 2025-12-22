PM Narendra Modi speaks to his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, leaders announce successful conclusion of FTA: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi speaks to his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, leaders announce successful conclusion of FTA: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I've just spoken with India's PM Narendra Modi following conclusion of NZ-India Free Trade Agreement: New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon.
NZ-India FTA reduces or removes tariffs on 95 pc of our exports to India: New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon.
PM Narendra Modi begins roadshow from Sarusajai to Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati.
Yoga has shown the entire world the path to health, balance and harmony: PM Narendra Modi.
BJP working president Nitin Nabin meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.