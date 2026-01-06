Nearly 2.89 crore names (18.70 per cent) not included in draft list due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations: UP CEO.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Nearly 2.89 crore names (18.70 per cent) not included in draft list due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations: UP CEO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's Big Bet on Semiconductors: New Incentives Unveiled
Tragic Incident: Poisonous Fruit Causes Deaths of Three Children
Uttar Pradesh Leads the Way in Business Reforms
Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack in Uttar Pradesh
Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce Explores Investment Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh