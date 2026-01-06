European leaders push back on Trump comments seeking Greenland, reaffirm the Arctic island 'belongs to its people,' reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:30 IST
European leaders push back on Trump comments seeking Greenland, reaffirm the Arctic island 'belongs to its people,' reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greenland
- European leaders
- Trump
- sovereignty
- Arctic
- island
- AP report
- ownership
- autonomy
- controversy
ALSO READ
Greenland: The Strategic Hotspot Heating Up the Arctic Tensions
EC illegally using mobile apps developed by BJP’s IT cell to conduct SIR in Bengal, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee in Sagar Island.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lays foundation stone for Rs 1,670-cr bridge to connect Sagar island, known for hosting annual Gangasagar Mela.
A Vision for Prosperity: Shah's Ambitious Plan for Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Thrilling Twists in the World of Sports: Islanders' Horvat Avoids Major Setback, NHL Stars Return for Olympics, and More