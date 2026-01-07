Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra: Police.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
