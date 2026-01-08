UP: Two students killed, one injured after road accident on the Agra-Delhi National Highway

Left Menu

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:31 IST
Two students were killed and another seriously injured after their motorcycle was reportedly hit by a speeding trailer on the Agra-Delhi National Highway here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening near KD Medical College here when an unidentified trailer hit the motorcycle on which the three were returning to Delhi, they said.

According to the police, the deceased are identified as Ankit, a resident of Barsana area and Naman, from Chhata area, both aged 22, while Rehan was critically injured.

Ankit and Naman were first-year B.Com students of Delhi University and were also preparing for the Chartered Accountancy examination. They had come to Mathura to appear in a mock test, Station House Officer of the police station Kamlesh Kumar Singh said.

On reaching Chhata, they picked up their friend Rehan, a resident of Tehsil Kasba Gate, and the three left for Delhi on a single motorcycle, he said.

''An unidentified trailer rammed into the motorcycle from behind on the highway, causing all three to fall on the road,'' the SHO said.

As none of them was wearing a helmet, Ankit and Naman suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, while Rehan was critically injured, he said. He was admitted to a local hospital and later referred to Agra for advanced treatment, he added.

Police handed over the bodies to the families after the post-mortem, Singh said, adding that efforts are on to identify the trailer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

