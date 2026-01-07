Left Menu

ICE agent fatally shot woman accused of trying to run over officers with car during immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, reports AP.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:23 IST
ICE agent fatally shot woman accused of trying to run over officers with car during immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, reports AP.

ICE agent fatally shot woman accused of trying to run over officers with car during immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Over U.S. Interest in Greenland Amid European Concerns

Tensions Rise Over U.S. Interest in Greenland Amid European Concerns

 Global
2
Kerala Governor to Review Controversial Malayalam Language Bill: Impact on Kannada Minorities

Kerala Governor to Review Controversial Malayalam Language Bill: Impact on K...

 India
3
Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

 India
4
Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Police.

Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Po...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026