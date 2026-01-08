Left Menu

Is this job of Union home minister to raid homes of IT chiefs of political parties: Mamata Banerjee on ED raid at house of TMC's IT head.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 12:25 IST
Is this job of Union home minister to raid homes of IT chiefs of political parties: Mamata Banerjee on ED raid at house of TMC's IT head.
  • Country:
  • India

Is this job of Union home minister to raid homes of IT chiefs of political parties: Mamata Banerjee on ED raid at house of TMC's IT head.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'I dont want Muslim votes' remark by BJP MLA sparks political row in UP's Amethi

'I dont want Muslim votes' remark by BJP MLA sparks political row in UP's Am...

 India
2
Vasai Virar civic polls: Voters to get discounts on hotels, transport on polling day

Vasai Virar civic polls: Voters to get discounts on hotels, transport on pol...

 India
3
"Will ensure accountability...": Congress' Pawan Khera on issue of contaminated water in Bhagirathpura

"Will ensure accountability...": Congress' Pawan Khera on issue of contamina...

 India
4
FRAI urges govt to reassess excise duty on tobacco products to safeguard small retailers' interest

FRAI urges govt to reassess excise duty on tobacco products to safeguard sma...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026