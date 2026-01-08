We will organise protests across Bengal this afternoon against ED loot of TMC documents during raids at I-PAC office: CM Mamata Bajerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:07 IST
