Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Scam: Political Nexus Exposed

The Enforcement Directorate has uncovered a Rs 540 crore coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh involving high-profile politicians and bureaucrats. Funds from extortion were allegedly used for political bribery and election costs. Assets worth Rs 2.66 crore have been attached as the probe continues under money laundering charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:49 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unveiled a major scam involving Rs 540 crore, implicating key political figures and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh. Allegations suggest the funds were generated through illegal coal levies, intended for electoral expenses and bribing influential individuals.

As part of its ongoing money laundering investigation, the ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 2.66 crore linked to Soumya Chaurasia, a former deputy secretary in the Chhattisgarh chief minister's office, and others. These assets include various land parcels and residential flats, allegedly bought using illicit funds.

The case sheds light on a purported scheme where a syndicate, in collusion with senior political and bureaucratic figures, extorted money from coal transporters between July 2020 and June 2022. Despite the allegations, the Congress party has denounced them as a politically motivated conspiracy.

