India's Lifeline: Restoring Sri Lanka's Cyclone-Ruined Railway
Restoration of Sri Lanka's northern railway, devastated by a cyclone, begins with Indian aid. The project enhances connectivity with a USD 5 million initial boost and is part of India's USD 450 million reconstruction deal. Completion is set for April 2024, integrating green initiatives for wildlife safety.
The restoration of Sri Lanka's northern railway track, severely impacted by a cyclone, has commenced with substantial aid from India, according to officials on Monday.
India is playing a pivotal role in the complete reconstruction of the cyclone-damaged Northern Railway Line from Mahawa Junction to Omanthai, extending extensive support including expertise and technology. The significant project marks a crucial section of India's USD 450 million reconstruction package, which aims to repair the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah.
The railway renovation project, marked by Indian involvement since 2019, is slated for a complete overhaul, aiming to enhance train speeds and incorporate wildlife-friendly designs. Reconstruction efforts led by IRCON International Limited underscore a collaborative commitment to revitalize Sri Lanka's connectivity before the next Sinhala and Tamil New Year.
