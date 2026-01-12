Bomb Scare Shakes Alwar: Authorities Spring into Action

Panic swept through Alwar city in Rajasthan on Monday morning when a bomb-like object complete with a timer was discovered near a residential house, according to police reports.

Anti-Terrorism and bomb disposal squads from Jaipur are set to examine the suspicious object found in Vivekanand Nagar Sector-4 of the Aravali Vihar area. Police acted swiftly, cordoning off the area and relocating the object to an isolated spot near Jaisamand dam, some six-and-a-half kilometers from the city.

Authorities have sealed the area around the dam and restricted public movement. The object is under constant surveillance in an open space as a safety precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)