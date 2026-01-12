Left Menu

Bomb Scare Shakes Alwar: Authorities Spring into Action

A bomb-like object with a timer was discovered in Alwar's residential area, prompting a swift response from the Anti-Terrorism and bomb disposal squads. Authorities moved the object to a secure location near Jaisamand dam and sealed off the area to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic swept through Alwar city in Rajasthan on Monday morning when a bomb-like object complete with a timer was discovered near a residential house, according to police reports.

Anti-Terrorism and bomb disposal squads from Jaipur are set to examine the suspicious object found in Vivekanand Nagar Sector-4 of the Aravali Vihar area. Police acted swiftly, cordoning off the area and relocating the object to an isolated spot near Jaisamand dam, some six-and-a-half kilometers from the city.

Authorities have sealed the area around the dam and restricted public movement. The object is under constant surveillance in an open space as a safety precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

