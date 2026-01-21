It took 3 mins to make countries agree to raise prescription drugs' prices; I told them to do it, as you are screwing us for 30 yrs: Trump.
PTI | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:13 IST
It took 3 mins to make countries agree to raise prescription drugs' prices; I told them to do it, as you are screwing us for 30 yrs: Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- prescription drugs
- drug prices
- countries
- healthcare
- 30 years
- medication
- global
- nations
- policy
ALSO READ
Empowering Doctors: AI in Healthcare Training Program Launched
AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India
Pioneering a People-Centric Healthcare Revolution: The Lancet Commission's Vision for India
ASHA Workers' Struggle: Unveiling the Healthcare Crisis in West Bengal
Future of Healthcare: A Call for Empathy and Innovation