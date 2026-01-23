DMK's only achievement during its 4.5-year rule is corruption: AIADMK chief Palaniswami at NDA poll rally in TN.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK's only achievement during its 4.5-year rule is corruption: AIADMK chief Palaniswami at NDA poll rally in TN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIADMK
- DMK
- corruption
- Tamil Nadu
- election
- rally
- Palaniswami
- NDA
- politics
- governance
ALSO READ
'Selvi' J Jayalalithaa did great work in controlling crime in TN, but today women are suffering, says PM Modi in TN NDA rally.
Communal Accusations Stir Kerala's Political Waters Ahead of Elections
DMK govt's countdown started, says PM Modi in NDA rally in Tamil Nadu's Maduranthakam.
Dynasty, corruption, abuse women, abuse our culture are routes for one's growth in DMK: PM Modi in TN NDA rally.
We have to free TN from clutches of DMK: PM Modi at Mathuranthakam NDA rally.