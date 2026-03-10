Election Turmoil: Tensions Escalate in Meghalaya Over Council Polls
Mukul Sangma, Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya, filed an FIR against former legislator Estamur Momin for allegedly inciting speech after Momin was attacked during Garo Hills council nominations. The speech reportedly stirred divisiveness amid conflicts over non-tribal participation and a resolution mandating Scheduled Tribe certificates for candidates.
In a significant development in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, Meghalaya Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma has filed an FIR against former legislator Estamur Momin. The complaint accuses Momin of delivering a provocative speech after being assaulted during his nomination process.
The video of Momin's speech, which emerged on social media, allegedly features inflammatory rhetoric that could escalate tensions in the already fraught atmosphere due to debates over non-tribal candidate involvement. According to Sangma, the speech falsely claimed his and others' approval for non-tribals to contest in the elections.
The backdrop of this controversy is a GHADC resolution that necessitates candidates possess Scheduled Tribe certificates, thereby excluding non-tribals from participating. The situation worsened as police confirmed two fatalities during curfew enforcement, reflecting the deepening unrest in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
