Left Menu

Election Turmoil: Tensions Escalate in Meghalaya Over Council Polls

Mukul Sangma, Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya, filed an FIR against former legislator Estamur Momin for allegedly inciting speech after Momin was attacked during Garo Hills council nominations. The speech reportedly stirred divisiveness amid conflicts over non-tribal participation and a resolution mandating Scheduled Tribe certificates for candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:06 IST
Election Turmoil: Tensions Escalate in Meghalaya Over Council Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, Meghalaya Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma has filed an FIR against former legislator Estamur Momin. The complaint accuses Momin of delivering a provocative speech after being assaulted during his nomination process.

The video of Momin's speech, which emerged on social media, allegedly features inflammatory rhetoric that could escalate tensions in the already fraught atmosphere due to debates over non-tribal candidate involvement. According to Sangma, the speech falsely claimed his and others' approval for non-tribals to contest in the elections.

The backdrop of this controversy is a GHADC resolution that necessitates candidates possess Scheduled Tribe certificates, thereby excluding non-tribals from participating. The situation worsened as police confirmed two fatalities during curfew enforcement, reflecting the deepening unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India
2
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
4
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026