India needs to prioritise domestic growth in an uncertain global environment; it requires greater emphasis on buffers and liquidity: Survey.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
India needs to prioritise domestic growth in an uncertain global environment; it requires greater emphasis on buffers and liquidity: Survey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.
India's Resilient Economy Surfaces Amid Global Trade Uncertainty, Says Economic Survey
Swadeshi a disciplined strategy rather than a blanket doctrine; imports should be substituted wherever domestic production possible: Survey.
Supreme Court's Stand: Domestic Workers and the Challenges of Legislative Gaps
Economic Survey says no space for pessimism, but need to be cautious amid global uncertainty.