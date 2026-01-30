Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches development projects worth Rs 1,715 crore in Assam's Dibrugarh.
PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 30-01-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches development projects worth Rs 1,715 crore in Assam's Dibrugarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam's Dibrugarh
- Amit Shah
- Union Home
- Rs 1
- 715
ALSO READ
Congress used infiltration as weapon for its vote bank politics: Amit Shah in Assam's Dibrugarh.
Vote for BJP in next assembly polls for development, peace, security, industry, flood-free Assam: Amit Shah urges people in Dibrugarh.
I ask Rahul Gandhi what Congress has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflicts and deaths: Amit Shah at Dibrugarh rally.
Congress did nothing for Assam's development but BJP committed to state's progress: Amit Shah in Dibrugarh.
EU-India trade pact will boost Assam tea exports to European countries: Amit Shah at Dibrugarh rally.