European shares edge higher on earnings optimism

European stocks edged higher on Friday, reflecting resilient risk appetite and ⁠optimism from strong earnings despite geopolitical and trade uncertainty.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.1% as of 0804 GMT. The benchmark was on track ​to end January with gains of 2.6%, should current levels hold, ‍marking its seventh consecutive monthly advance - its longest streak of monthly gains since 2021. However, New Year optimism can sometimes spur outsized stock buying in the first month of ⁠the ‌year, with analysts ⁠cautioning that a range of factors, including robust earnings, will be crucial to sustaining the ‍momentum.

Investors are also cautious about risks related to geopolitics and U.S. tariffs. Elsewhere, ​German sportswear maker Adidas' shares jumped 4% after it unveiled a ⁠1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) stock buyback and reported record sales for 2025.

Swiss watchmaker Swatch ⁠climbed 7.3% after it said sales grew 4.7% at constant exchange rates in the second half of last year. Separately, investors are weighing ⁠reports that former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh is a leading contender to become ⁠the next ‌chair of the U.S. central bank.

President Donald Trump is expected to name his pick on Friday.

