Final details of trade deal are being worked out, India-US joint statement will be issued shortly: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:53 IST
India has protected interests of sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors in trade deal with US, says Commerce Minister Goyal.
India-US trade deal will open huge opportunities for poor, fishermen, farmers and youth: Commerce Minister Goyal.
This trade deal with US is a good omen for India's bright future: Commerce Minister Goyal.
PM Modi has concluded long-awaited trade deal with US, entire nation is congratulating him: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.