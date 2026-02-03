Deliberate attempt to prevent me from speaking on matter of national security in LS: Rahul Gandhi in letter to Speaker.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Deliberate attempt to prevent me from speaking on matter of national security in LS: Rahul Gandhi in letter to Speaker.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tension Erupts in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Suspension
Rahul Gandhi writes to Speaker Om Birla alleging that he was denied his democratic right to speak in Lok Sabha.
Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Clash: Memoir Controversy Unfolds
This is a blot on our democracy, I record my strongest protest: Rahul Gandhi in letter to Speaker on not being allowed to speak in Lok Sabha.
First time in Parliamentary history, Speaker at behest of govt was forced to prevent LoP from speaking on President's address: Rahul Gandhi.