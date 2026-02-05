West Bengal govt moves resolution in assembly over hardships due to SIR.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal govt moves resolution in assembly over hardships due to SIR.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- resolution
- SIR
- assembly
- policies
- industries
- communities
- challenges
- solutions
- government
ALSO READ
Kharge Criticizes BJP's Economic Policies Amid Rising Wealth Disparity
US-China Relations: Analyzing Tensions Amid Trump's Globally Impactful Policies
Kerala Expands SEBC List, Boosting Educational Access for 28 Communities
AIADMK's Promises: Boosting Social Security and Empowering Communities
I can clearly see 100 new Reliances coming up in the country, says Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.