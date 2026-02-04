Left Menu

AIADMK's Promises: Boosting Social Security and Empowering Communities

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami unveiled a series of poll promises, highlighting increased social security pensions, education loan waivers, and free LPG gas cylinders. The proposals also include financial aid for Jallikattu participants, business loans for minority women, and support for the differently-abled.

Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:51 IST
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has introduced a series of progressive poll promises aimed at supporting vulnerable communities and encouraging local sports. The party commits to increasing monthly social security pensions to Rs 2,000 for senior citizens, widows, and other marginalized groups if elected.

Among the key pledges is the waiver of education loans, alongside providing three free LPG gas cylinders annually to ration card holders. Palaniswami emphasized the importance of Jallikattu, offering Rs 10 lakh compensation for fatalities during the event and a Rs 2 lakh provision for injuries. Additionally, a Rs 5 lakh subsidy is proposed to promote state-sanctioned Jallikattu events.

Further initiatives include restoring the manual registration system for Jallikattu, waiving loans for differently-abled persons, and offering interest-free loans to minority women entrepreneurs. These announcements follow an earlier set of electoral promises, signaling AIADMK's strategic focus ahead of the upcoming elections.

