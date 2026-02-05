CBI did not give any clean chit to YSRCP on TTD ghee adulteration: Andhra deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI did not give any clean chit to YSRCP on TTD ghee adulteration: Andhra deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ghee adulteration reflects carelessness about God and sanctity associated with deity, says Andhra CM Naidu.
CFTRI report of 2022 on ghee adulteration 'deliberately suppressed' by previous govt, alleges Andhra CM Naidu.
Laddu Adulteration Allegations Stir Political Controversy
SIT reports clearly says it was not ghee, but plant based material: AP deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on Tirupati laddu row.
Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Accused Granted Bail Amidst Investigation Controversy