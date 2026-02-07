India has not given any duty concessions on any dairy product, sugar, millets to US, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:18 IST
India has granted duty concessions for US in sectors like alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, medical devices: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
India granting quota-based duty concessions on apples from US; minimum import price at Rs 80 per kg: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Quota-based duty concessions granted in soyabean oil to US: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on trade pact.
