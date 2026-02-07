India's partition based on religion, but we supported ''sarva dharma sambhav'' because we are Hindus: Mohan Bhagwat at Mumbai event.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
India's partition based on religion, but we supported ''sarva dharma sambhav'' because we are Hindus: Mohan Bhagwat at Mumbai event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan Bhagwat
- India
- partition
- religion
- sarva dharma sambhav
- Hindus
- Mumbai
- event
- harmony
- history
ALSO READ
India score 161 for 9 against USA in T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.
Ritu Tawde Set to Break Decades-Long Shiv Sena Hold on Mumbai Mayoral Post
RSS has come to fulfil, not destroy, says Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat while referring to Biblical verse at Mumbai programme.
'Hindu' is not a noun, but an adjective: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Mumbai programme.
ICG Busts Oil Smuggling Racket in Major Sea-Air Operation off Mumbai