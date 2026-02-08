Cong MP Gaurav most vulnerable politician in India; his all movements in 10-day stay in 2013 photographed, recorded in Pakistan: Himanta.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong MP Gaurav most vulnerable politician in India; his all movements in 10-day stay in 2013 photographed, recorded in Pakistan: Himanta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaurav
- India
- Politics
- Surveillance
- Pakistan
- Himanta
- Security
- Diplomacy
- International
- Vulnerability
ALSO READ
Navigating the Tech Threat: Indian Companies Face Cybersecurity and AI Risks
Cricket Diplomacy: Resolving the Pakistan-India T20 Boycott Standoff
Assam govt will seek cancellation of OCI/VISA of Cong MP Gaurav's wife Elizabeth Colburn as her presence is detrimental to India: Himanta.
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi did not mention about his wife's Pakistani bank account in election affidavit: Assam CM.
Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health & food security: Modi after talks with Ibrahim.