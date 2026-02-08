Trade negotiations are all about being sharp on the uptake, being able to crystal gaze into the future: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
President Donald Trump, his ministers, people of America have been good to India, as India has been good to America: Commerce Minister Goyal.
Among all stakeholders, largest is consumer; if 140 crore Indians get cheaper goods, why not: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Importing $500 bn goods from US ''no problem at all''; $100 bn imports per year is very conservative for fast-growing eco like India: Goyal.