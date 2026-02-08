Left Menu

Ideology plays crucial role in politics and governance: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at event in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:33 IST
Ideology plays crucial role in politics and governance: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at event in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.
  • Country:
  • India

Ideology plays crucial role in politics and governance: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at event in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Transformative Education Initiatives Propel Haryana Toward Development

Transformative Education Initiatives Propel Haryana Toward Development

 India
2
Ideology plays crucial role in politics and governance: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at event in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Ideology plays crucial role in politics and governance: Union Home Minister ...

 India
3
In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; statistics show BJP-led govts performed best: Amit Shah.

In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; sta...

 India
4
Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026