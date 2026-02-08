In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; statistics show BJP-led govts performed best: Amit Shah.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; statistics show BJP-led govts performed best: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- governance
- BJP
- ideologies
- performance
- statistics
- Amit Shah
- 75 years
- administrations
- leadership
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Advocates Eradication of 'Destructive' Communist Ideology
Sri Lanka's Dynamic Duo Shine Against Ireland with Stellar Performances
Amit Shah Praises the Unsung Contributions of RSS
India needs to get rid of communist ideology. Kerala will soon see change: HM Amit Shah in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; statistics show BJP-led govts performed best: Amit Shah.