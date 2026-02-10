About 120 MPs of parties like Cong, DMK, SP have signed notice for moving resolution to remove LS Speaker Om Birla from office: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:26 IST
