Inflation has never been lower than what it is today; India maintains its low inflation not by chance, but by strategy: FM Sitharaman in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
