Switzerland fully shares and supports India's and other countries' efforts to democratize artificial intelligence: Swiss President Parmelin.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:24 IST
- Country:
- India
